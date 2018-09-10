Museum of Broken Relationships opens new bistro

Zagreb's most innovative museum, The Museum of Broken Relationships, has opened up a new bistro. Now, visitors to the museum can have a nearby lunch or dinner, after experiencing one of Zagreb's most famous, young attractions. The new bistro is located immediately round the corner from the museum, on Katarinski trg 3.







The bistro's menu, designed by well known Croatia chef Tvrtko Šakota, will be based on traditional and seasonal Croatian cooking, using Croatian ingedients. However, like the museum itself, it will be a singular dining experience; traditional Croatian foods will be presented in a diverse and unique manner. The bistro's interior can accommodate 28 diners while its terrace can hold a further 40.









Zagreb's Museum Of Broken Relationships started out in 2006 as an exhibition of artifacts documenting failed relationships which were donated by the public and curated by Zagreb based artists (and former lovers), Olinka Vištica and Dražen Grubišić. The exhibition visited Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Macedonia, the Philippines, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. It found a permanent home in Zagreb's upper town in 2010, becoming the city's first privately owned museum. It has since become one of the city's most successful, receiving over 100, 000 visitors a year and now has a franchise in Los Angeles.