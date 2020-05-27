Museum of Illusions opens in Split

A new Museum of Illusions has opened in the city of Split. The city is a popular visitor destination and as it is now prepared to receive anyone who travels there, instigators of the museum saw no point to further delay the new attraction's opening. The family fun centre has flung open its doors to the first customers this week.





Located in the city centre next to Josip Juraj Strossmayer park, which lies immediately behind Diocletian's Palace, the museum offers the chance to see things from new perspectives. Like the Museum of Illusions in Zagreb, its interactive exhibits are aimed towards all ages of the family and, though some are based on science, the experience is intended to be lighthearted and fun.





Galleries and museums across Croatia were among the first public institutions to have access restrictions lifted and allow the public back inside. They have now been joined by bars, cafes, restaurants and even nightclubs, as the country edges back to normal.





The Museum of Illusions in Split is open every day from 9am until 10pm. Entry costs 40 kuna for adults, 25 kuna for children or 100 kuna for a family group.

