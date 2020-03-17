Neighbourhoods across Croatia echo with applause for health workers on the front lines

Inspired by quarantined Italian neighbourhoods joining together in song from their balconies, Croatians have (via social media) organised their own terrace flash mobs across the country. The goal was to show support for health workers working tirelessly on the front lines all day, every day, through applause and cheers. At 12pm this Sunday, self-isolating citizens joined together as joyful sounds of praise filled the air across the country.

Multiple Zagreb neighbourhoods took part, including the Upper Town; where members of the Parliament joined in.

Video © PIXSELL/Dnevnik.hr

Other participating Zagreb neighbourhoods were Špansko, Utrine, Sopot, Novi Jelkovec and Trešnjevka (below).

© CROPIX

Istria was also in on the action.

© Regional Express

Other areas in Croatia, like Split and Slavonia, followed suit.

The initiatives were a heartwarming reminder that we're all in this together and that we haven't forgotten our health workers who are fighting incessantly against the virus, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.