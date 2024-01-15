New ferry terminal for Vela Luka on Korčula

A €15 million facility has just been unveiled on the Dalmatian island, which should also benefit tourism in nearby Lastovo

A new maritime passenger terminal has just been unveiled at Vela Luka on Korčula. Costing nearly €15 million to build, the port comprises four ferry berths, one 150 metres in size, meaning large vessels will be able to dock.

Vela Luka (‘Large Harbour’) is set at the end of a deep, wide bay at the western end of Korčula island, and has long been a key transport hub. Currently ferries and catamarans call in at Vela Luka between Split and Lastovo three times a day, the fast boats also stopping at Hvar, though this traffic is bound to increase in high season.

The new terminal, more than two-thirds funded by the EU, will also relieve congestion around the old port area in the historic centre of Vela Luka. The facility should also benefit tourism in Lastovo, once considered a remote outpost, an island getaway south of Korčula.