New lane opens in Učka Tunnel for faster access with Istria

Drivers now have full use of the passage beneath the mountains that form the frontier between the peninsula and the rest of Croatia

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Učka Tunnel
Srečko Niketić/PIXSELL
Just unveiled by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, the second lane of the Učka Tunnel now allows for double the traffic to use this long-established passage beneath the craggy Učka mountain range.

Following on from its recent expansion in 2023, the Učka tunnel is now fully operational, linking Istria with the rest of mainland Croatia.

Owned and operated by Pula-based BINA Istra, which oversees the region’s two main motorways, the Učka Tunnel forms part of the so-called Istrian Y network that connects up the whole peninsula.

It was originally built in the late 1970s. when it was the longest of its kind in Yugoslavia.

