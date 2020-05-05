New optimistic video reminds us of wonderful Zagreb city life

Zagreb Tourist Board have released a new video reminding us of the wonderful city life and visitor experience that can be had in the Croatian capital. Using archive footage, the short video (which is in English, with subtitles in Croatian) recalls the unique urban aspects of everyday life in Zagreb, such as extended meetings over coffee on sunny cafe terraces, or travelling around on public transport and bicycle.



Several iconic Zagreb buildings are shown in their best light, including the Croatian National Theatre, Mirogoj cemetery, the Art Pavillion, St Mark's church and Zagreb cathedral. There are also images of the Grič Tunnel, Zrinjevac park and Medvednica Nature Park. You can check out the video here to see some of the city's best-loved facets.







