New treehouse and glamping ecovillage resort to open in Lika

A new upmarket camping village resort is being constructed in Lika. The 15 million euro Tesla's Nest resort will have 72 treehouses, wooden villas and glamping domes and aims to attract tourists throughout the year.









Tesla's Nest is being planned and constructed with an eco-friendly ethos, with particular attention paid to the materials used in construction and the resort's impact on the environment around Lovinac where it will be based. All transport occurring inside the resort will be via electric cars. It will be built around an artificial lake, with wooden villas reaching out across the water's edge. Treehouses will be set back from the water but will have views across the whole resort.









The resort, which will cover a sizeable 13 and a half hectares of land, will open later in 2019. Premium properties within the complex will be rented at costs varying between 400 and 3,000 euros per day. Camping options will also be part of the complex, making the resort accessible to visitors who have varying budgets available for their holidays.











Lika

Lovinac is surrounded by seven of Croatia's national parks, so the new resort will be a great place to stay for those interested in outdoor pursuits such as bicycling, hiking and mountain climbing. It also lies less than 20 kilometres from the sea. The resort will have two picturesque restaurants, a bar, a wellness area, pool, saunas and jacuzzi, making it the perfect base for returning to after a day of activities.