New Zagreb venue X-Club opens on Saturday with KUKU$

New venue X-Club opens in Zagreb this weekend with a performance by the city's much-loved trap music sensations KUKU$.

The new venue is situated at Medvešćak 2, just north of Park Ribnjak in the centre, on the same site as the old Gjuro 2 venue. Picking up where Gjuro 2 left off, the new venture will strive to offer the best urban music sounds, from trap and R&B to hip hop and dancehall, plus pop and house music too. Future music programs are set to include both live performances as well as DJ-led club nights.

The club will initially open just for weekend nights, with plans to also open on Wednesdays. In keeping with the audience demographic they are aiming for, drinks will be at affordable prices and craft beer from Zagreb's Zmajsko Pivo will be available.

X-Club's programme continues on Saturday 6 October with the R&B night Samo Vibez. Tickets for the opening night with KUKU$ are 30 kuna in advance and 40 kuna on the door.