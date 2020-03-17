OAZA Joyful Kitchen ramps up efforts to keep sanitation and spirits high

Opened October 2019, Zagreb's vegan and vegetarian hotspot OAZA Joyful Kitchen is facing the coronavirus head on. The modish Zagreb restaurant has implemented measures that leave no room for heightened risk. "We're not taking this lightly", says Filip Brničević, founder of non-profit organisation OAZA and its namesake restaurant. New regulations include plexiglass windows separating guests from employees, mandatory masks, gloves and changes of clothes for employees, a minimized number of tables in the restaurant to ensure at least one metre between each and daily symptom checks for employees.

Brničević tells us: "In order to provide the best service, as well as healthy food, we've increased security measures to make it easier for citizens to get through this hard time. In addition to our existing hygiene standard, we intensively work on prevention in accordance with the instructions of the Croatian Institute of Public Health Dr. Andrija Štampar and the Civil Protection Headquarters of the Republic of Croatia daily."

As part of a non-profit organization, OAZA is no stranger to community-helping and social initiatives; all of their profits go towards educational programmes for youth. The restaurant serves up fabulous fare from tahini and hummus tortillas to salads with tempeh, pineapple and avocado. But it's ramped up its menu offerings, too. "In collaboration with nutritionists, we've been advised on how to prepare healthier foods that help boost immunity", Brničević notes.

Further increasing efforts, OAZA has, along with its existing WOLT delivery option, begun to offer an in-house delivery service (subjected to the same high standards as the restaurant). "By delivering our food, we want to enrich the monotony of family meals and bring joy inside peoples' homes through healthy, tasty and safe dishes" Brničević says.

Find OAZA Joyful Kitchen at Radićeva 9, Zagreb, or divulge via delivery by calling +385 91 5750 472 or through the website https://joyful-kitchen.com.

All photos © Oaza Joyful Restaurant.