Observation Tower opens in Split

This free attraction has just opened to the public, offering amazing views of the Adriatic and nearby islands

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Marjan Hill observation tower, Split
Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL
Soaring 19 metres atop the vantage point of Marjan Hill beside the city centre of Split, an observation tower has just opened to the public.

A free attraction a short walk from the city’s Riva seafront promenade, the tower dominates the slopes which have always attracted hikers and romantics. Accessed by the Marjan Steps, popular with the many stray cats here, these heights had largely been left to nature while the rest of Croatia’s second city undergoes rapid urban development.

Now visitors have an extra reason to scale this steep incline for spectacular views of the Adriatic and the nearby islands.

The tower is currently open from 8am to 8pm every day.

