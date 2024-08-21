Subscribe
Okolo brings art to the streets of Zagreb

For ten days, sculptures, interactive pieces and miniatures are on display at everyday locations around the Croatian capital

Written by
Jan Bantic
Samsofy miniatures, Okolo Zagreb
Okolo ZagrebSamsofy miniatures
An annual festival dedicated to art in public spaces and within the community, Okolo (‘Around’) returns to the capital for a ten-day stretch. Until August 30, everyday streets, parks and squares throughout the city will exhibit the works of notable local and international artists.

This year’s event is split into two halves. Until August 25, the works of three international artists – a sculpture and interactive piece by Nina Koželj (Slovenia), seven scenes by miniaturist Samsofy (France) and a mural by Artez (Serbia) – dominate, while the local programme kicks off on August 24. The peak of the event, the weekend spanning August 24-25, sees the local and international programmes overlap offering curious visitors a full two-day experience with all involved pieces on display.

For more details, including an English-friendly map with short descriptions of all public installations, visit the Okolo Facebook page.

