© Glas Istre / Rovinj Aquarium

On this day in 1891: The oldest aquarium in the Mediterranean opened in Rovinj

By Lara Rasin Posted: Sunday May 10 2020, 11:29pm
The aquarium Center for Marine Research (CMR) of the Ruđer Bošković Institute in Rovinj is celebrating its 129th birthday.

© Glas Istre / Rovinj Aquarium

 

On May 10, 1891, the Zoological Station of the Berlin Aquarium (Zoologische Station des Berliner Acquariums, Rovigno d’Istria), as it was then called, was ceremoniously opened in Rovinj. 

© Glas Istre / Rovinj Aquarium

 

Rovinj was chosen as the location because of three factors: 1) the exceptional purity of the sea, 2) the fantastic diversity of flora and fauna in a relatively small area of ​​shallow sea, and 3) the very good railway connections Rovinj had with Trieste, Berlin and many European capitals.

© xbrchx

 

The station officially changed its name to Rovinj Aquarium six decades ago. It represents the local species of the Rovinj marine life - eels and crabs to starfish. 

© Glas Istre / Rovinj Aquarium

 

The Rovinj Aquarium is not only the oldest aquarium in the Mediterranean, but one of the oldest in the world.

© Glas Istre / Rovinj Aquarium

 

