Open-air screenings feature at Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival

Beginning on June 27 and running through to July 7, the Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival will screen a large selection of fantasy, sci-fi and genre movies across two locations. The primary spot – the Tuškanac Summer Stage – is a beautiful outdoor venue surrounded by the forest and fits perfectly with the otherworldly vibe of the features being shown, while the festival’s short-film programme and a few other works can be seen at KIC in the centre of town.

A full schedule of films is available here, where you can find information on movies by category, including the two shorts programmes offered by this year’s event. Worth highlighting is the handful of revered classics celebrating various anniversaries, including 25-year-old The Matrix on June 28, Michael Keaton’s Batman on July 1, and Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece Rear Window closing out the festival on July 7.

Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival, June 27-July 7. Tickets €5 cash only from either venue, 6.30pm-7pm at KIC (Preradovićeva 5) & 8pm-9.30pm at Summer Stage Tuškanac (Prilaz Ante Peterlića 1). Dogs admitted free at Tuškanac.