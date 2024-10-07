Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Oscar winners unveil new Film & Media Sound Academy in Varaždin

Top names in the industry come to Croatia for the academy opening, concurrent with the International Sound and Film Music Festival

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Film & Media Sound Academy, Varaždin
Vjeran Zganec Rogulja/PIXSELL
Advertising

Some of the biggest names in film music and sound design in the movie industry have gathered in Croatia for the unveiling of its Film & Media Sound Academy in Varaždin, and to take part in this year’s International Sound and Film Music Festival in Samobor.

One of the most prestigious events of its kind, the ISFMF has been promoting work in the fields of music composition, sound design and mixing for over a decade. It is organised by Samobor-based DreaMaker Productions, the driving force behind the new academy.

Taking place between October 11-13, ISFMF 2024 features a panel discussion between distinguished names in the profession. These include Oscar winners Mark Ulano of Titanic and Tarantino fame, and Stuart Wilson, who has worked with Steven Spielberg and Wes Anderson. Alongside will be Wayne Pashley, a recent recipient of the festival’s Crystal Pine Award for his contribution to Elvis, nominated for an Oscar for Best Sound.

Mark Ulano
Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELLMark Ulano

Before then, in Varaždin, the Film & Media Sound Academy will be inaugurated with two days of events on October 8-9. The highlight will be the Cinema Morricone concert, produced by ISFMF board member Robert Townson, who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

This specialised training resource is a collaborative initiative between DreaMaker Productions and University North, with the blessing of the City and Tourist Board of Varaždin. Their representatives joined Oscar winners Ulano and Wilson and Emmy-winning sound designer Roland Vajs, at the press launch in Varaždin.

For further details on the festival, and tickets for the Cinema Morricone event on October 8, see here.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Time Out Croatia

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.