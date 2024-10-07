Oscar winners unveil new Film & Media Sound Academy in Varaždin

Some of the biggest names in film music and sound design in the movie industry have gathered in Croatia for the unveiling of its Film & Media Sound Academy in Varaždin, and to take part in this year’s International Sound and Film Music Festival in Samobor.

One of the most prestigious events of its kind, the ISFMF has been promoting work in the fields of music composition, sound design and mixing for over a decade. It is organised by Samobor-based DreaMaker Productions, the driving force behind the new academy.

Taking place between October 11-13, ISFMF 2024 features a panel discussion between distinguished names in the profession. These include Oscar winners Mark Ulano of Titanic and Tarantino fame, and Stuart Wilson, who has worked with Steven Spielberg and Wes Anderson. Alongside will be Wayne Pashley, a recent recipient of the festival’s Crystal Pine Award for his contribution to Elvis, nominated for an Oscar for Best Sound.

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL Mark Ulano

Before then, in Varaždin, the Film & Media Sound Academy will be inaugurated with two days of events on October 8-9. The highlight will be the Cinema Morricone concert, produced by ISFMF board member Robert Townson, who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

This specialised training resource is a collaborative initiative between DreaMaker Productions and University North, with the blessing of the City and Tourist Board of Varaždin. Their representatives joined Oscar winners Ulano and Wilson and Emmy-winning sound designer Roland Vajs, at the press launch in Varaždin.

For further details on the festival, and tickets for the Cinema Morricone event on October 8, see here.