Outlook and Dimensions festivals to leave Pula after 2019 events

Organisers of two of Croatia's biggest, most prestigious and best known music festivals have announced that 2019 will see them holding their final events in Pula. This year's Outlook and Dimensions festivals will be the last to take place on the site at Fort Punta Christo in Štinjan, on the outskirts of Pula. The news will come as a shock and a disappointment to festival goers and locals alike.

Outlook Festival is the leading global event for bass music, a music scene which emerged from the UK in the wake of dubstep music and which incorporates reggae, dub, bassline house, garage, drum n bass and dubstep. Almost every key player within these musics has visited Outlook Festival over the last decade. Dimensions Festival is Outlook's slightly younger cousin. It shares the same organisers and production as Outlook, its underground house, techno, disco and electro soundtrack aimed at a slightly more mature audience. Numbers of visitors who have visited Pula directly because of these events number in the tens of thousands. Since Outlook and Dimensions started in Pula, the city is the third-rated (behind on Zagreb and Dubrovnik) on Google searches for Croatia.

However, the news isn't all bad. Festival goers and party people still have one last chance to enjoy themselves at these wonderful events, both on the site at Fort Punta Christo and at the amphitheatre in Pula, where they hold opening concerts for each festival. Dimensions Festival takes place between Aug 28 - Sep 2, Oulook Festival takes place between Sep 4 - Sep 9. The line up for 2019's Outlook Festival will be released within 48 hours, with Dimensions line up following next week.