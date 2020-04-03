Pevex helps shelter homes damaged in Zagreb earthquake

Although their outlets are temporarily closed, that hasn't stopped Croatian giant Pevex (formerly known as Pevec) from joining the country-wide call to arms. The hardware store has donated 100, 000 kunas worth of construction material for emergency coverage of Zagreb rooftops damaged in the recent earthquake. For anyone not covered by the donation but still needing materials from Pevex, the store remains open online for home deliveries. Pevex is one of the largest chain stores in Croatia and was founded in 1990.