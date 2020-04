A fantastic piece of street art has been painted on Zagreb's central Mislavova street, which is a minute-long walk southwest of the Victims of Fascism Square. The mysterious mural is signed simply "NBO Squad", leaving its creator(s) anonymous. The artwork has gone viral on Croatian media during the last week and features some of Zagreb's most iconic landmarks, from its famous funicular to the Zagreb Cathedral. Enjoy more images of the marvelous mural below.