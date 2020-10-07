PHOTOS: See the new mural dedicated to Zagreb after the March 22 earthquake

As it's shown many times throughout the years, from the fire of 1731, across the flood of 1964, to the earthquake of 2020, Zagreb is a survivor.

Following each disaster, Zagreb faces a period of suffering and then emerges anew; ready, again, to face new challenges, provide a loving home to its citizens, and bring joy to its visitors.

A mural has popped up paying homage to the city and its resilience following the earthquake that occurred on March 22, 2020. The work shows the Zagreb Cathedral, which infamously suffered the loss of both of its towers, mid-repair. It also features a depiction of local soccer fans who showed their nice side when they stepped in to help transport babies and mothers out of Petrova Maternity Hospital. The words "GLAVU GORE", meaning "head up", stand at the top of the mural.

Check out the street artwork in more detail:

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL