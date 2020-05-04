Photos + video: Osijek puts on a quite a show for International Jazz Day

The city of Osijek has, for the fourth time, participated in the celebration of International Jazz Day, which has been held globally since 2011. This year, the festivities were held social distancing style.

Several Osijek musicians and associations such as PLANTage, Slama Land Art, Shine dance studio, KultAkt Association, ReArt festival and PARTWISH grouped together to organise the day. The final result? Musicians playing music on the tram tracks. In a moving wagon. Being pulled by a tram all through town.

Performing were the city's most famous jazz groups: NO Jazz Band, Sing Song Swing and The Morenos. Osijek has been marked on the world map of cities commemorating International Jazz Day, which is initiated by the Jazz Institute of Chicago.

Finally, let's remember the efforts of the Osijek Civil Protection Headquarters during the pandemic, which recognized the uniqueness of this project and the efforts of police officers who took care of the safety of cheerful and singing citizens.

See a video of the fun below.

