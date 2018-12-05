Take a peek inside Zagreb's glamorous new Amadria Park hotel

The first pictures have been released of the spectacular design held by Zagreb's new Amadria Park Capital hotel. And aren't they pretty? Once fully opened, the city centre location will join a short and exclusive list by becoming Zagreb's fourth five-star hotel. The hotel's fabulous design has been undertaken by the acclaimed HBA London, who worked with Zagreb project developers Ugo Group to transform the former bank where the hotel is now located.











The building itself is already of significant architectural heritage and lies just off Zagreb's main square. It is just under 100 years old. HBA London have previously undertaken work on high-profile projects like The Address in Istanbul, The Orient in Jerusalem, St Regis hotels in Dubai and Marrakech, a Luxury Collection hotel in Doha, Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Hotel Atlantis by Giardino, Zurich and a new InterContinental in Munich.















The designers have complimented the building’s historical character. The new interiors are light and elegant and pay dues to the building's original features. Classically carved columns, listed ceiling features and arched windows contrasts with cool modern touches such as rounded lounge chairs and low tables made from dark polished mahogany.



Founded in 1904, the family-owned Amadria Park has 15 hotels and attractions across Croatia. Its Amadria Park Capital hotel will open in 2019.