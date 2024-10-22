Subscribe
Poreč to host Indoor Hockey World Cup

Žatika Arena stages another major international tournament, bringing supporters from across Central Europe to Istria next February

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Žatika Sports Centre
Žatika Sports Centre Facebook
This week, tickets go on sale for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, being staged at the Žatika Arena, Poreč, in February 2025. A fast-paced, all-action sport with plenty of goals, indoor hockey is played with six members on each team.

Men and women will be competing for separate prizes. As the best exponents are from Central Europe – including Germany, Czechia and champions Austria – there should be plenty of atmosphere at the Zatika Arena with so many travelling fans coming to Istria.

With a capacity of 3,700, the hall on the outskirts of Poreč has already staged the Men's World Handball Championships.

Tickets can be purchased here. The schedule can be found here

