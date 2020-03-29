'Pride of Croatia' award goes to children's charity 'Teta Pričalica'

Charity project Teta Pričalica was founded in 2009, since gathering over 700 volunteers from across Croatia to read bedtime stories to hospitalised children each night. The project's goal is to help bring light and happiness into the lives of ill children. Not only are children and parents immensely grateful for their work, 24 Sata has, late last month, recognised and rewarded them with the prestigious annual 'Pride of Croatia' award for 2019.

© Teta Pričalica

In 2006, Portić, an association for child welfare, was founded in Rijeka. To date, they've launched numerous volunteer projects, one of which is 'Teta Pričalica', literally translating to 'lady storyteller'. Female and male volunteers read to children every single night in five cities across Croatia: Rijeka, Zagreb, Split, Čakovec and Pula.

© Teta Pričalica

Since March 22, due to COVID-19 isolation measures, the project has moved online. Volunteers continue to read on the Portić Facebook page and Instagram page.

Screenshot of volunteers' videos on the Portić Instagram page

A well-deserved congratulations to all tete (and, of course, gentlemen) pričalice!