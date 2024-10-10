Rijeka Gateway to be fully powered by green energy

A major transport hub and the most significant project currently ongoing in Croatia, Rijeka Gateway has managed to secure electricity from renewable sources to operate its container terminal.

Following their 2021 agreement to design, construct and operate the most advanced terminal in the Adriatic region, APM Terminals and ENNA Logic are putting sustainability at the forefront of their project.

According to Rijeka Gateway CEO, Peter Corfitsen: “As a large consumer of electricity, we believe that using sustainable energy sources is a vital step in achieving the terminal’s long-term sustainability”.

Now comes from confirmation from electricity supplier ENNA Next that it has secured enough energy from renewable sources to power the terminal.

The terminal will also be equipped with a water-management and drainage system to eliminate marine pollution, and its operating network will help reduce light and noise pollution.

Rijeka Gateway will be developed in two phases, the first due for completion in the second quarter of 2025. Total investment is expected to be close to €400 million over the two stages.