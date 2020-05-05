Rijeka opens centuries of its rich history to the public

The city of Rijeka has opened the digital database of its historic State Archives to the public.

It will primarily present the results of the REK-RI (Reconstruction of Rijeka project) project. In 2020, the year during which Rijeka is European Capital of Culture, this project will - fittingly - showcase the city's oldest-preserved architectural documentation, online.

For the first time ever, the public will be able to peer into Rijeka's historic buildings and layouts, which are presented in documents next to an interactive map for reference. Also included in the digitalised database are the city's postcard collection and cartographic collection.

New content will be uploaded daily for anyone interested in discovering Rijeka from the comfort of their own home.

The Rijeka State Archives translate to Državni Arhiv u Rijeci in Croatian, abbreviated DAR. Coincidentally, dar means gift. So, take advantage of this unique gift and explore centuries of the city's rich history HERE.

