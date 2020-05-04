Rovinj-based Studio Tumpić/Prenc wins Best of Show at European Design Awards

The faces behind Rovinj's Studio Tumpić/Prenc are Sara Prenc Opačić, Anselmo Tumpić and Anton Licul Grk. The designer trio won Best of Show, an award for overall best work, at this year's European Design Awards. The prestigious award was given for the studio's work on the Pula City Pools, for which they also took away the gold in the Signs & Displays category. For the icing on the cake, Studio Tumpić/Prenc also won first place in the Food & Beverage Packaging category for their design of Latini olive oil.

The Croatian Designers Association has stated that Best of Show is one of the three most important recognitions of the European Design Awards. It's given to works rated as the best in Europe across all categories. The award is made even more hard-to-get because the jury is not made up only of professional designers but rather critics, editors and authors who write about design.

