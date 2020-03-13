Rovinj firefighters rescue puppy from underground hole

Đeri (pronounced Jerry) was out on a walk with his owner and, like any explorer worth his salt, wandered a little off the beaten path.

Unfortunately, Đeri ran into a mishap and got stuck in an underground hole during his Wednesday night adventure. Rovinj firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to help and, using shovels, widened the hole to reach him.

The puppy was overjoyed and ran straight into the firefighters' arms upon being saved. Rovinj's fire department issued a statement about the rescue on their Facebook page, adding "a special thank you to Đeri for the collaboration".

Safe and healthy, Indiana Đeri can now resume his explorations.