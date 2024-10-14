Rovinj prepares for Ginistra, Croatia’s largest gin festival

Some 50 distillers, distributors and manufacturers from around the region will be descending on Rovinj this month for the third edition of Ginistra, Croatia’s largest international festival dedicated to gin.

Representatives from Italy, Slovenia, Slovakia and Serbia will be joining their Croatian counterparts to showcase their wares over the two-day event, taking place over the last weekend in October, Friday 25 and Saturday 26.

Host venue, the Old Tobacco Factory on the Rovinj waterfront, also welcomes manufacturers of cask barrels, bottles and glasses. Friends of the Festival this year are producers of local Istrian products such as olive oil and other gastronomic specialities. Live music will be another feature.

GinIstra, Bivsa tvornica duhana, Obala Vladimira Nazora, Rovinj. October 25-26. Admission includes the sampling of two types of gin, your own glass to take home and admission to the live shows.