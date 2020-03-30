Samobor artist captures the times in colourful illustrations

By Marc Rowlands Posted: Monday March 30 2020, 9:29am

Maja Tomljanović
© Maja Tomljanović

You can take some stress from any situation by changing your perspective. And that's exactly the effect of looking at these wonderfully colourful illustrations by Samobor-based artist Maja Tomljanović.

Maja is a freelance illustrator and graphic designer whose works has been used by companies and magazines across Croatia and Europe. Her latest series of pictures manages to capture the current times, but they have a tangible optimism to them.

In the brightly-coloured and distinctly feminine series, Maja repeats the message to stay at home, shows a shopper returning home while masked and lists just some of the things she is thankful for. Perhaps we all have similar things to be thankful for if we can share for a moment Maja's way of looking at things?

