See free concerts under open skies at Zagreb Classic

Lovers of classical music, ballet and jazz can expect a rich programme of outdoor performances in the heart of Zagreb – all free of charge. Zagreb Classic, an annual concert series that has been running since 2016, brings the very best of Croatia’s ensembles, as well as ballet dancers and renowned soloists, to the scenic square across from the capital’s main train station.



This year’s event kicks off on Saturday June 22 with a concert of classic film scores performed by the Croatian Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra at 9pm. Later acts will include the ballet company from the Croatian National Theatre in Zagreb, who will begin their performance with scenes from the classic Swan Lake, while two live accompaniments to film projections will bring to life Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Strauss’ Die Fledermaus.



Concerts begin at either 8.30pm or 9pm and are all completely free to attend, with details regularly posted on the Facebook page of InfoZagreb. While organisers provide seats on the grass, it would be wise to pack a picnic blanket just in case – the event’s popularity may just leave guests without a seat.