Pictures: luxurious five star hotel Capital opening in Zagreb this October

After a slight delay, Zagreb's new five star hotel, Capital, opens this October. As you can see from the pictures, no expense has been spared on its luxurious interior.





The hotel is located on the corner of Jurišićeva and Palmotićeva streets, in a beautiful art deco building of Austrian design, formerly the well known site of a grand outlet of one of Croatia's largest banks.





Capital belongs to the Amadria Park group, founded by Veljko Župan, who are particularly well known for their luxury hotels in Opatija. Capital joins Esplanade Zagreb Hotel, Sheraton Zagreb Hotel and The Westin Zagreb in the exclusive five star category, servicing Croatia's capital.