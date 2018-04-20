See the natural beauty of Croatia in this new timelapse video

Famous for its translucent sea, rugged coastline and unspoiled beauty, if Croatia's sterling reputation isn't enough to convince you to go, this gorgeous timelapse will certainly do the job.

This spectacular display of natural beauty was captured by top photographers Mario Romulić and Dražen Stojčić. Touring attractions from Dubrovnik's handsome city walls to the world's smallest cathedral in Nin, the video showcases Croatia's diverse landscapes as well as its most important cultural heritage sites.

© Mario Romulić and Dražen Stojčić

Romulić started his photography career during the war in the '90s as a photojournalist. Stojčić joined up with Romulic just under a decade ago, and their studio has become of the most renowned in the country.

Their first joint project 'Osijek, A Love Story' paid homage to their hometown and marked the start of their Croatia timelapse series.

This film was created as part of The European Year of Cultural Heritage, an initiative that showcases Europe's fascinating cultural heritage.

Check out the video below.