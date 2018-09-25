Small producers market Mali Plac returns to Zagreb

After spending a successful summer scattered around several locations in Zagreb, the Mali Plac (Small Place) market is set to return to the city. The market, which concentrates on organic and artisan goods made by specialist, small producers, will be found in two entirely new locations within the city for its autumn and winter season.

The market will appear every Wednesday at the Kaptol Centre in Gornji Grad (upper town), at the end of Tkalčićeva and Kaptol streets. And, for the first time, the market will also appear in Novi Zagreb. You will be able to find Mali Plac at Supernova in Buzin, every Friday. Over ten producers stalls will be present at each market.

The market has become increasingly successful over its now six year run, offering many eco-friendly, organic products from small-scale producers. Alongside organic olive oils and rare mountain honeys, you’ll find a range of jams or preserves, natural fruit juices, pâtés (both meat and vegetable) and natural soaps and cosmetics. There are specialist bakery products and the stall holders are usually either the producers themselves or are extremely well in formed about the goods they offer, and are happy to impart that information to you.

One of the market's key traits is its operating hours; Mali Plac manages to appeal to visitors, everyday shoppers and the after work crowd by taking place from the mid afternoon until the early evening. This is in contrast to most other markets in Zagreb, which usually run from early morning until early afternoon. You can pick up the perfect gift to take home from either of Mali Plac's new locations between the hours of 15.00 and 19.00.



