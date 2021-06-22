Croatia
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
BSH Island Festival, pag, fortress, sun, sunset
BSH Island Festival

Soon to be playing on Pag: BSH Island Festival announces 2021 lineup

One of the festival's fantastic locations is a 17-century fortress

By Lara Rasin
Advertising

Croatia will be welcoming all visitors who have a negative test result, are vaccinated, or have proof they have recovered from COVID-19 from July 1. Events will be held without restrictions for anyone holding an EU Digital Covid certificate - and BHS Island Festival is ready!

The schedule

BSH Island Festival (18+) will take place from July 1 to 5 across various locations, including a stunning 17th-century fortress on Friday, July 2, along with legendary Pag venues Noa Beach Club and Kalypso Club. 

You can choose to lodge on land or opt for a premium experience sleeping and partying on a yacht. This includes overnights in one of 18 plush yacht cabins docked at Noa Beach Club, yacht parties and afterparties, and other special extras.

THURSDAY, JULY 1 AT 4 PM - MONDAY, JULY 5 AT 10 AM

From July 1 to 5, take in artists like Jamie Jones, Ilario Alicante, Paco Osuna, Richy Ahmed, Marco Faraone, Dennis Cruz, and Sidney Charles.

Clubs on Pag's famous Zrće Beach are the festival's on-land destinations. Along with that, BSH has several epic yacht parties panned.

FRIDAY, JULY 2: SPECIAL FORTRESS EVENT AND YACHT AFTERPARTY

Dance under sun-bleached stones in a 17-century fortress by the blue sea on July 2 from 4 PM to 11 PM. The Queen Elegenza cruise ship will then take the afterparty directly onto the awe-inspiring Adriatic sea. This will include private parties (headliners to be announced) as the yacht cruises from the fortress back to Noa Beach Club.

Last year's after movie

Get even more excited by checking out last year's after movie here:

Share the story

Latest news

Advertising
Time Out

About us

Time Out Croatia

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.