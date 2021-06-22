Soon to be playing on Pag: BSH Island Festival announces 2021 lineup

One of the festival's fantastic locations is a 17-century fortress

Croatia will be welcoming all visitors who have a negative test result, are vaccinated, or have proof they have recovered from COVID-19 from July 1. Events will be held without restrictions for anyone holding an EU Digital Covid certificate - and BHS Island Festival is ready!

The schedule

BSH Island Festival (18+) will take place from July 1 to 5 across various locations, including a stunning 17th-century fortress on Friday, July 2, along with legendary Pag venues Noa Beach Club and Kalypso Club.

You can choose to lodge on land or opt for a premium experience sleeping and partying on a yacht. This includes overnights in one of 18 plush yacht cabins docked at Noa Beach Club, yacht parties and afterparties, and other special extras.

THURSDAY, JULY 1 AT 4 PM - MONDAY, JULY 5 AT 10 AM

From July 1 to 5, take in artists like Jamie Jones, Ilario Alicante, Paco Osuna, Richy Ahmed, Marco Faraone, Dennis Cruz, and Sidney Charles.

Clubs on Pag's famous Zrće Beach are the festival's on-land destinations. Along with that, BSH has several epic yacht parties panned.

FRIDAY, JULY 2: SPECIAL FORTRESS EVENT AND YACHT AFTERPARTY

Dance under sun-bleached stones in a 17-century fortress by the blue sea on July 2 from 4 PM to 11 PM. The Queen Elegenza cruise ship will then take the afterparty directly onto the awe-inspiring Adriatic sea. This will include private parties (headliners to be announced) as the yacht cruises from the fortress back to Noa Beach Club.