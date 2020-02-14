Split: Croatia's second city is a great year-round destination

Founded some 17 centuries ago by the Roman Emperor Diocletian, the city of Split was originally a wondrous fortified domain whose walls were lapped by the gentle, crystal-clear waves of the Adriatic Sea. Those walls remain and today Diocletian's Palace is still one of the greatest Roman monuments to be found anywhere in the world.

But, the city of Split is so much more than a Roman relic. Diocletian's Palace and the entire historical centre may have been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979, but today the palace is more alive than ever, thriving with residents, businesses and services. It is the living, breathing heart of Croatia's second city. And amongst its grand old townhouses and the traditional, Mediterranean dwellings of its old town, you can now find ultra-modern facilities, luxury accommodation plus pockets of contemporary culture, entertainment and cuisine, all sympathetically blended into the vista of this seaside jewel.







Loved by summertime visitors for its many close-by beaches, Split is a city of limitless options, all lying within walking distance of each other. One minute you could be pausing between pillars where Roman leaders addressed their subjects, the next you could be strolling through the pine-scented paradise of Marjan park, one of the city's best-loved spots for recreation. After a lunch of traditional Mediterranean food or contemporary Croatian cuisine, you could hit the beach or the gym, later settling into the sunset on a luxurious rooftop bar.







With events, activities, facilities and excellent international transport links existing year-round, there's really no right time to visit Split. A successful host city of many international conventions, expos and summits, the off-season in Split has all the requirements needed for a conference or business event, ranging from well-equipped convention halls and excellent accommodation to a cultural and activity offer that will satisfy every attendee.







Aside from its international airport – connected year-round to more than 100 major cities – Split has great intercity and local bus services, helping you explore the immediate or broader region. It is also Croatia's biggest passenger port, the gateway to most of Croatia's world-famous islands. Lying within easy reach for day trips, on Šolta, island life unrolls in much the same way it did hundreds of years ago. On Brač island, the vineyards and villages are more used to hosting curious international visitors. At the other end of the spectrum, the island of Hvar is an upscale, contemporary paradise with swish accommodation, top-rated restaurants and buzzing nightlife, some of the best on the Adriatic.



Nestled between wild nature, backed by the Dinaric Alps and fronting the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea, Split is a stunning destination whatever time of year you choose to visit.



All images © Split Tourist Board