Ston Salt Festival opens with free tours, shows and DJ parties

Starting this Wednesday, August 28, and running until September 15, the annual Ston Salt Festival will celebrate the heritage industry that brought wealth to the Pelješac peninsula north of Dubrovnik.

Today accessed by the spectacular Pelješac Bridge, this area was part of the medieval republic of Ragusa centred on Dubrovnik, but developed independently.

The annual salt harvest has always been a major activity – for the last eight years, it’s also been the inspiration for the culinary showcases, craft workshops, live music shows and guided tours that comprise this popular festival.

Events take place between 9am-1pm and 6pm-9pm, and are free to the public. See here for the full programme in English and Croatian.