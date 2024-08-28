Street eats and classic movies feature at Food Film Festival Zagreb

Food Film Festival Zagreb returns for a celebratory tenth edition starting Thursday, with a daily slate of classic features accompanied by a line-up of DJ sets and street-food stands. This year’s theme is retro, which means that one revered movie from each decade starting from the 1940s will be screened per day.

The festival kicks off with the evergreen Casablanca and ends with Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which recently picked up four Oscars. Other big-hitters in the line-up include The Godfather on Sunday, September 1, and Pretty Woman representing the '80s on September 2.

Films will be screened in English with Croatian subtitles, starting at 8.30pm apart from on Saturday, August 31 and Friday, September 6 where screenings begin at 9.45pm due to the preceding Croatian-language kids’ programme. While there’s no admission fee, sound will be reproduced through headphones rentable on-site for €2.50. Guests need to leave ID during the film, which is then given back upon the return of the headphones.

More details – including the DJ line-up and the full schedule of movies – are available on the festival’s Facebook page.



Where: Trg Franja Tuđmana, Zagreb

When: Aug 29-Sept 7; screenings 8.30pm (9.45pm on Aug 31 & Sept 6)

Admission: FREE (€2.50 deposit for headphones)