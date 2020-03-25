Student designs 3D-printed masks for hospitals

While people are isolating themselves all across Croatia, that isn't stopping folks from coming together, albeit largely via internet connection. One of the latest examples of countrywide community spirit stems from the city of Split, where 23-year-old Slaven Damjanović (pictured), a fifth-year student at the University of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture decided to try and help. Over the course of several days, the student set about designing a face mask to protect medical healthcare professionals while they're at work.

© KBC Split

The 3D-printed visors he designed are greatly superior in protection than the standard face masks, which only cover the mouth and nose, offering greater health security to essential medical workers. The design proved so successful that both of Split student centre's 3D printers immediately went to work on rolling out the design for use in hospitals. Now, thanks to Slaven's initiative, some two hundred 3D printers across the country are producing the design for hospital staff and other emergency service workers.