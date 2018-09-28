SuncéBeat reveal first wave lineup of their tenth festival in Croatia

The SuncéBeat Festival has announced the first wave of DJs who will play at their 2019 event. This edition will be the festival's tenth anniversary on Croatian shores. New York DJs Kerri Chandler and David Morales return as headliners, as do SuncéBeat favourites Osunlade, Rich Medina, Spen and Karizma.



Suncebeat was originally a side project for longstanding UK event Southport Weekender, and many of that event's DJs and audience have followed on to enjoy SuncéBeat. Southport Weekender regulars such as Joey Negro, MAW's Kenny Dope and New Jersey garage legend Tony Humphries are also on the announced Suncebeat 2019 line up. Further familiar faces come in the form of Kings Of Tomorrow's Sandy Rivera and Henrik Schwarz, each of whom have also played at Suncebeat previously. Others on the bill include Antal from Rush Hour and Dan Shake.



Suncebeat is now the oldest festival to take place at the festival site in Tisno, near the island of Murter. They were originally invited by The Garden Festival to share their festival site in the village of Petrcane, just north of Zadar, joining Electric Elephant festival in doing so. All three festivals then moved to the new site in Tisno, but of these only Suncebeat remains. Happy anniversary!



