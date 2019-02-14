A new superfast catamaran service will transport people between Split airport and Split city centre from this summer. The new boat service will cut the journey time to just 15 minutes.

With your plane journey to Croatia finally over, the excitement of your holiday begins. However, that excitement can sometimes dissipate rather quickly if a crowded, one-hour bus journey is your next immediate fate. On this new catamaran service, your holiday can begin immediately as you ride the waves at lightning speed right into the heart of Split.

The catamaran will take passengers from the harbour in Resnik, just 500 metres from the airport, and leave them at Split city's centrally located port, right next to the intercity bus station, making it a brilliant option for those travelling to other parts of Dalmatia and its islands.







Marjan park, Split

The journey will be a lot more picturesque for visitors than the dry and dusty road route into Split. The catamaran will head out into the Adriatic with the island of Čiovo on its right-hand side. The first glimpses of Split that passengers will have will be the huge, green peninsula that is Marjan park, perhaps the city's greatest natural feature. After passing Marjan the catamaran will journey into Split's main harbour with the old city, Split's glorious riva (promenade) and the spectacular Diocletian's Palace all visible to travellers. It will then dock at the city port.

Tickets for the catamaran journey will be 100 kuna, with children under 7 travelling for free. This is more expensive than the 30 kuna bus ticket but considerably cheaper than the 250/300 kuna cost of the journey by taxi. The boat will have a capacity for 145 passengers and the line will launch this May. There will be eight return trips per day rising to ten per day in peak season, with departures occurring roughly every 90 minutes until 9.30pm.

The service is expected to be extremely popular and there is the potential that extra lines will be added to take tourists immediately from Split airport by catamaran to islands like Brač, Hvar and Vis.