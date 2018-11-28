Swiss chocolate indulgence comes to Zagreb's Advent at St. Mortiz

Chocoholics are in for a treat this winter as a new addition to the Advent markets will be offering indulgent Swiss chocolate desserts. St Moritz, which will be located on Strossmayer, has a menu to please all chocolate fans. Rather uniquely, it combines some elements of traditional Croatian desserts in combination with the luxurious Swiss chocolate.





St. Moritz is a luxury alpine resort town in Switzerland’s Engadin valley, not far from the border with Italy. It has hosted the Winter Olympics twice and is best known for its winter sports and luxurious hotels, but also for its chocolate.





Using exclusively chocolate from the town, St Moritz will offer a variety of dessert options, some of which pair the chocolate with Croatian foods like knedle and fritule. There will be a hot chocolate fondue, made with milk chocolate, served with knedle pieces and garnished with sprinkles of roughly chopped white chocolate as well as hot chocolate drinks, served with optional homemade chocolate brownies and also Oreo fritule, which also is served with the chocolate fondue.





For those with a slightly less sweet tooth, St Moritz will also be offering some savoury dishes, including a rich cheese sauce made with Swiss Raclette, which will be paired with different preparations of potato. Some of their chocolate dishes will also hold a savoury edge, as chilli or alcohols such as rum can be added to their dishes.

St Moritz will also be offering alcohol infused drinks including mulled wine, chocolate with whiskey, rum and vodka plus several cold, seasonal cocktails. The chocolate treat opens on 29 November and will be in situ until 1 January