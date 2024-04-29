Take a free guided tour of Rovinj

Discover the secret history of this attractive Istrian city in the capable hands of a local expert – and it's free!

This Tuesday, April 30, and on June 1, free guided tours of Rovinj are being laid on for anyone interested in the fascinating history of this Italianate resort on the Istrian coast.

Gathering in front of the Rovinj Tourist Board, Trg na mostu 2, at 10am, curious visitors will be taken by local expert around cobbled streets such as Zdenac, Grisia and Porečka, and sights including the Church of St Euphemia, the Batana Eco Museum and the harbour.

At some point in the tour, a group of musicians will perform traditional old songs Rovinj, bitinade and arie da nuoto.

In the Agrorovinj tasting room, a former Rovinj bakery from the early 1900s, participants can taste the local wines, olive oils and homemade cheese, help prepare Istrian supa, which they can then taste.

Including these breaks, ‘Feel the Breeze of Rovinj’ lasts two hours, finishing at noon. The tour will be in English, with other languages available. To book your place, send an email to info@rovinj-tourism.hr or call +385 52 81 1566 no later than one hour before the tour starts.

For more information, see here.