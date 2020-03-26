Tap water is fine to drink following the earthquake

Tests have confirmed that the water supply for the City of Zagreb, the City of Samobor, the City of Sveti Nedelja and the municipality of Stupnik are all perfectly fine to drink following Sunday's earthquake and its aftershocks.



The cleanliness and purity of water supply is often at risk following seismic activity as the tremors can split and dislodge pipes. However, tests conducted by the City of Zagreb's water quality and supply authorities, in conjunction with the Dr. Andrija Štampar Public Health Teaching Institute and the Institute for Public Health of Zagreb County, confirm that the supplied water is well within the prescribed conditions of quality dictated by law. Time to put the coffee on!



