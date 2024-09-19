Tenth Visualia festival lights up Pula

Dazzling displays of multi-coloured lighting, projections and video mapping will be transforming the city of Pula as part of the annual Visualia festival from today, Thursday, September 19.

Also running over Friday and Saturday, when projection art at St Francis Church will be accompanied by live accordion music, this tenth edition of the Festival of Light should be more spectacular than ever.

Initiated in 2013, Visualia is best known for Lighting Giants, where the cranes of the Uljanik Shipyard are illuminated, turning Pula’s industrial landscape into a world of colour.

Over the course of a decade, advances in audiovisual technology have allowed artists to create a whole new genre of urban expression. Since also adopted by Zagreb, light festivals have now become a popular form of family-friendly entertainment. Pula has been a pioneer in this field and Visualia attracts some 10,000 visitors to the city every year. There’s no admission fee – just turn up and watch!

Everything starts tonight, Thursday, at Portarata at 8pm. For more details, see here.