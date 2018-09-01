The 12 most instagrammable places in Zagreb

Zagreb's classically Habsburg city centre provides so many opportunities for that perfect insta snap, choosing the best spot can be tricky. Follow our route through the most instagrammable places in Zagreb to make sure you don't miss out the essentials.
Think we missed any? Comment on Facebook or Instagram and help us choose the best places to photograph in Zagreb.
RECOMMENDED: Zagreb's most instagrammable cafés.
Zagreb Cathedral, Kaptol
St. Mark's Church, Upper Town
Art Pavillion, Tomislav Square
Zrinjevac Park
Maksimir Park
Lotrščak Tower, Upper Town
Zagreb Eye, Main Square
Dolac Market
Tkalčićeva street
Jarun Lake
Botanical Gardens, Marko Marulić Square
Mirogoj Cemetery
Advertising
Advertising