The 12 most instagrammable places in Zagreb

Zagreb's classically Habsburg city centre provides so many opportunities for that perfect insta snap, choosing the best spot can be tricky. Follow our route through the most instagrammable places in Zagreb to make sure you don't miss out the essentials.

Think we missed any? Comment on Facebook or Instagram and help us choose the best places to photograph in Zagreb.

RECOMMENDED: Zagreb's most instagrammable cafés.

Zagreb Cathedral, Kaptol

A post shared by Suvayan Saha (@sahasuvayan) on Aug 5, 2018 at 7:31am PDT

A post shared by Николай Литюк (@nick_luni) on Aug 16, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

St. Mark's Church, Upper Town

A post shared by enjoyzagreb (@enjoyzagreb) on Aug 13, 2018 at 11:50pm PDT

A post shared by EXPLORE ZAGREB (@explore_zagreb) on Mar 31, 2018 at 4:24am PDT

Art Pavillion, Tomislav Square

A post shared by Tena K (@oph.idia) on Jul 31, 2018 at 3:55am PDT

A post shared by Miloš Stojanović (@alleaiactaest) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

Zrinjevac Park

A post shared by 🎀🌸 Margina Radovac 🌸🎀 (@maggyradovac) on Aug 13, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

A post shared by Yuya Matsuo (@esejapan) on Jul 12, 2018 at 7:58am PDT

Maksimir Park

A post shared by Iva (@photo_tells_stories) on May 4, 2018 at 11:14pm PDT

A post shared by Lice Grada (@lice_grada) on Aug 23, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

Lotrščak Tower, Upper Town

A post shared by Michele • I’m a guy from Italy (@mighele_) on Aug 1, 2018 at 11:03am PDT

A post shared by Ivica Drusany (@ivica.drusany) on Aug 4, 2018 at 6:56am PDT

Zagreb Eye, Main Square

A post shared by Yuya Matsuo (@esejapan) on Jul 11, 2018 at 6:35am PDT

A post shared by Marko Zirdum (@marko_zirdum) on Jul 27, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

Dolac Market

A post shared by Croatia my Homeland (@croatiamyhomeland) on Aug 21, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

A post shared by Helena (@pakllena) on Jul 15, 2018 at 12:41am PDT

Tkalčićeva street

A post shared by Tatjana M (@t_metric) on Jul 24, 2018 at 1:38am PDT

A post shared by João Santos (@johnlra) on Jun 20, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

Jarun Lake

A post shared by Alen Dulsic (@djelo_93) on Aug 9, 2018 at 5:04am PDT

A post shared by josip_stevic (@josip_stevic) on Aug 14, 2018 at 1:56am PDT

Botanical Gardens, Marko Marulić Square

A post shared by IvanaIve (@ivanaive) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

A post shared by When in Zagreb (@when_in_zagreb) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

Mirogoj Cemetery

A post shared by Hostel Lapidarium (@hostel_lapidarium) on Aug 22, 2018 at 5:15am PDT