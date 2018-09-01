  • News
The 12 most instagrammable places in Zagreb

By Time Out contributors Posted: Saturday September 1 2018, 2:46pm

© Zdenek Matyas

Zagreb's classically Habsburg city centre provides so many opportunities for that perfect insta snap, choosing the best spot can be tricky. Follow our route through the most instagrammable places in Zagreb to make sure you don't miss out the essentials.

Think we missed any? Comment on Facebook or Instagram and help us choose the best places to photograph in Zagreb.

Zagreb Cathedral, Kaptol

A post shared by Suvayan Saha (@sahasuvayan) on

 

St. Mark's Church, Upper Town

A post shared by enjoyzagreb (@enjoyzagreb) on

 

Art Pavillion, Tomislav Square

A post shared by Tena K (@oph.idia) on

Zrinjevac Park

A post shared by Yuya Matsuo (@esejapan) on

 

Maksimir Park

A post shared by Iva (@photo_tells_stories) on

A post shared by Lice Grada (@lice_grada) on

 

Lotrščak Tower, Upper Town

Zagreb Eye, Main Square

A post shared by Yuya Matsuo (@esejapan) on

A post shared by Marko Zirdum (@marko_zirdum) on

 

Dolac Market

A post shared by Helena (@pakllena) on

Tkalčićeva street

A post shared by Tatjana M (@t_metric) on

A post shared by João Santos (@johnlra) on

 

Jarun Lake

A post shared by Alen Dulsic (@djelo_93) on

A post shared by josip_stevic (@josip_stevic) on

 

Botanical Gardens, Marko Marulić Square

A post shared by IvanaIve (@ivanaive) on

 

Mirogoj Cemetery

 

A post shared by Noël Cojan (@n_cojan) on

 

