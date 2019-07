There's something quite magical about a basketball court. Maybe it's the simplicity of the game - just a ball and a hoop, and it's the ability to bring people together from all walks of life, or perhaps it's just the pleasing sound the ball makes when hitting the net 'koosh!'. Whatever it is, Croatia has an assortment of beautiful courts. Ranging from Dubrovnik's nestled in the city walls to Rabac's seaside court, read on for our pick of the coolest looking basketball courts in Croatia.

No margin for error in Zadar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eurocourts (@eurocourts) on Feb 7, 2018 at 8:16am PST

Russian style in Zadar, Skazupanija