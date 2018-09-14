The Croatian summer is far from finished

A heatwave which is expected to last for much of next week is set to hit Croatia. Summer is about to officially end this weekend, but the next week's temperature spike, unusual for this time of year, will be extending the season for a few days more.



While many Croatians have returned from their summer vacations and capital city Zagreb has lost some of the huge crowds of visitors who enjoyed the city over recent months, tourists are still enjoying the good weather on Croatia's coast. Next week will give them plenty of opportunity to sunbathe, laze around on the beach or swim in the sea.



But it's not only the Croatian coast that will experience the heat. The high temperature anomaly will push temperatures across the whole of the Pannonian basin upwards of 30 °C, meaning other areas such as Međimurje, Slavonia, Baranja, Zagreb, Sisak-Moslavina and Bjelovar-Bilogora will be affected.



Predictions are that temperatures will be 8 to 10 °C higher than the average for mid to late-September across much of central, western, eastern and southeastern Europe. This means for many a return to temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Enjoy it while it lasts! The heatwave is expected to end on Friday 21 September.