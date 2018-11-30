The Cure to headline Zagreb's INmusic festival in 2019

British rock band The Cure have been announced as one of the headliners for Zagreb's INmusic festival in 2019. The appearance will be the debut performance of the goth-pop legends in Croatia.

The Cure are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut release next year and, to mark the occasion, announced that they will be trying to see as many of their fans as possible throughout the year. In order to do so, they have agreed to undertake a tour of major festivals. Their appearance at the 14th annual INmusic is part of that tour.

Formed in 1976, The Cure started releasing music at the end of the '70s, displaying a strong punk influence. However, as they established themselves in the '80s, their music became increasingly dark and more expansive, particularly on their second, third and fourth albums, 'Seventeen Seconds', 'Faith', 'Pornography' and later on 'Disintegration'. Singles from this period such as 'The Hanging Garden', 'Charlotte Sometimes', 'A Forest', 'Pictures Of You', 'Lullaby', 'Fascination Street' and 'Primary' were classics of the gothic rock genre, which The Cure helped pioneer alongside others like Bauhaus.

After their fourth album, though The Cure would continue to revisit dark themes within their music, they also incorporated more New Wave and pop elements into their music, scoring huge pop hits with songs like 'Just Like Heaven', 'In Between Days', 'The Love Cats', 'Close To Me' and, later, 'Friday, I'm In Love'. INmusic will be held at Zagreb's Lake Jarun from June 24 to June 26 2019.