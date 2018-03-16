The new Zagreb to Belgrade train will slash the journey time to four hours

The Zagreb to Belgrade train connection is getting a much-needed upgrade. The current journey clocks up a plodding seven and a half hours to cover a distance of just 242 miles. Meanwhile, a car journey takes a little over four hours.

Croatia and Serbia have signed a new agreement to spruce up the current line, increasing the speed to 160kph and cutting the journey time to four hours.

The Zagreb-Belgrade line sits on 'Corridor X' of the pan-European transport network, which runs from Salzberg, Austria, to Thessaloniki, Greece. The route between Zagreb and Belgrade has a central position linking the Western branches of the Corridor to the Central and Eastern sections. Upgrading the existing line will undoubtedly encourage more business, trade and tourism in Croatia.

The two countries will apply for joint funding from the EU. Work has already started on the line in Croatia while a 72 mile-long section in Serbia needs a further 250 million Euro investment. The project is hoped to be completed by 2022.