The world's largest bouncy castle will spend much of this summer in Croatia. 'The monster' is almost 300 metres long and has 42 obstacles including the 18 metre Mega Slide and The Bouncy Cage of Doom!





The inflatable will spend from Monday 24 June to Sunday 4 August at the Falkensteiner Punta Skala resort, next to Petrčane, just outside Zadar. Our sister publication, Time Out London, called The Monster 'The number 1 thing to do in London this summer!' when it spent all of summer in the UK capital. This will be the inflatable's first trip outside of the UK.







Falkensteiner Punta Skala is a family-themed resort and so the inflatable will be aimed towards all ages during its time in Croatia. Animators will be on hand to help children around the huge course of the inflatable. Entrance to The Monster is free to all those staying within the Falkensteiner Punta Skala resort. Currently, the plan is to charge non-residents 25 Euros for three hours on the inflatable.



