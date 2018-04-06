There's a brand new flight route connecting Dubrovnik to Dubai

The only direct flight between Croatia and the Middle East is currently from Zagreb, but low-cost airline flydubai has swooped in with a new direct service connecting the Dalmatian Coast to the United Arab Emirates. From April 10, three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays will connect Dubai to Dubrovnik.

The airline is kicking off the news with two special spring deals: €300 for an economy return journey before May 31 if booked before April 22, and a free companion ticket (plus applicable taxes and surcharges) with a business class return ticket booked before May 10 and travelling between April 10 and December 10 this year.

From June 13, in anticipation of a busy summer season, flydubai are adding an extra flight that runs on Wednesday. This extra day will operate until October 25.

The 6-hour flight will be operated by the airline's 174-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with twelve business class seats and 162 economy class seats on offer. Return tickets start at €350.